Citigroup Cuts 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target to $12.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ME stock opened at 8.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 9.79. 23andMe has a 12 month low of 7.01 and a 12 month high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

