Citadel (CTL) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $124,001.80 and $18.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 72.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

