Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 58,915 Shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 70.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,915 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the first quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

