Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $35,120,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Qell Acquisition by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 162,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS QELLU opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

