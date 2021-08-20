Citadel Advisors LLC Has $159,000 Holdings in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189,082 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VI were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHVIU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

GHVIU stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

