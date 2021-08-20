Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ucommune International in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UK opened at $1.02 on Friday. Ucommune International Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter.

Ucommune International Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

