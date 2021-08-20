Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of UUU stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

