Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cisco Systems traded as high as $57.81 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 566460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.