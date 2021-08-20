Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,285,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 723,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

