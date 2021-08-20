Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Bank OZK

Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.16. 1,369,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,227,079. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $245.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

