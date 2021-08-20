CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.59. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $639.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

