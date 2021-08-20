Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Cintas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $393.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $396.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.