Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.18. 2,648,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,085. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

