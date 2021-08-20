CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIXX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

