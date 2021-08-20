Chronologic Trading 116.6% Higher Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 116.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $328,053.64 and approximately $508.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00873321 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00110641 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,221 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,341 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

