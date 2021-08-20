Christopher Heald Sells 2,500 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after buying an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

