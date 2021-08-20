Chonk (CHONK) Trading Down 7% This Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Chonk has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $17,668.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chonk has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for $66.50 or 0.00136537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.00846634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

