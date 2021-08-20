Choate Investment Advisors Takes $307,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $8,783,016. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $562.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $576.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.18.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.