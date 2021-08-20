Choate Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,321 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Shares of PWR opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

