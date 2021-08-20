Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the second quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $19.47 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

