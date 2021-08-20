Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $33,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $97.56 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.95.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

