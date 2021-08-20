Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors owned 0.11% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000.

EFAX stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60.

