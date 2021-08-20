Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Up 7.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 200,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Specifically, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $570.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 322,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 185,043 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $17,452,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,532,000. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

