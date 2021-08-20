Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 294 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,479. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

BIPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

