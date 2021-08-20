Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. 1,216,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,755,907. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

