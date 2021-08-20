Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the quarter. Innovator IBD 50 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,618. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92.

