Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $291.00. 87,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,313. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.