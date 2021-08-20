Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 950 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.63. 58,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,769. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.