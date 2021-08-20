Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $147.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.