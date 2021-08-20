Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.28.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$6.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.74. The firm has a market cap of C$649.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

