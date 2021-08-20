Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Desjardins downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGIFF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

