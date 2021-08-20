Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.59. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $3.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $20.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.35 to $23.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $27.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $9.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $794.97. 18,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,161. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $731.23. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $793.03.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

