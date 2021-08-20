Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post sales of $12.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.52 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 billion to $51.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $54.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.73 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.57.

Charter Communications stock traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $792.91. 15,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,161. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $793.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $731.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

