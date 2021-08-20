Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

CHRA stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,576 shares of company stock worth $905,108. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.