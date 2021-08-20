CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Hits $0.0534 on Top Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $2,448.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.22 or 0.00876555 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00109910 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,101,040 coins and its circulating supply is 47,585,281 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

