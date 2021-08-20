CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading 0.7% Higher

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get CGG alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.05.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). CGG had a negative net margin of 38.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter.

About CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.