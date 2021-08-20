Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$19.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$21.00.

CERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CERV opened at C$19.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.54. The company has a market cap of C$296.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$7.27 and a 52-week high of C$19.36.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

