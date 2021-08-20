Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$19.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$21.00.

CERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

Shares of CERV opened at C$19.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.54. The company has a market cap of C$296.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$7.27 and a 52-week high of C$19.36.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.