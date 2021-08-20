Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

