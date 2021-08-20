Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $995.74

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 995.74 ($13.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,110 ($14.50). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 1,110 ($14.50), with a volume of 1,004,736 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -185.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 997.11.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.