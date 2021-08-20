Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of CCS opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.51. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.