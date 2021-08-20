Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAML. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company has a market cap of £394.30 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 243.13.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

