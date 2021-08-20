Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $65.89 on Monday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 470.64 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.51.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

