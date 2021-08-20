Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $11,358,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

CE opened at $152.36 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $98.61 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.55.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.