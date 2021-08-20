CEEK VR One Day Volume Reaches $65,713.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 52.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $65,713.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.93 or 0.00851262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002140 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

