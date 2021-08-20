Cedar Capital LLC Sells 7,251 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 93,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after buying an additional 256,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 3,194,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,270. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.