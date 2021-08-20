Cedar Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,066.0% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,617,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123,813 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,031,000 after acquiring an additional 521,284 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,254,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,226,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 295,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,856,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares during the period.

SPAB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.02.

