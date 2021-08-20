Cedar Capital LLC Has $280,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $99,646,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27,661.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 201,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200,825 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,535 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,606,000.

SPSM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,206. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09.

