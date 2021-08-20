Cedar Capital LLC Has $200,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,793. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

