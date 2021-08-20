Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 87,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 633,289 shares.The stock last traded at $131.87 and had previously closed at $124.11.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

