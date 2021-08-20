Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Short Interest Down 23.5% in July

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 168.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 484,885 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 17,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,995. The company has a market capitalization of $201.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.